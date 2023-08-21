Appeals Court rejects claim COVID-19 face shields for witnesses violated rights of Rochester rapist

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man convicted of a 2019 rape has lost in the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Weston Marshal Voeltz, 22 of Rochester, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in Rochester in November 2019. According to court documents, prosecutors had DNA evidence from the victim’s underwear and a shirt belonging to Voeltz that identified Voeltz as the man who sexually assaulted the victim.
Voeltz was sentenced to 12 years in state prison and he filed an appeal. Voeltz objected to some of the technical language used at his trial, claiming it could have misled the jury. He also argued that because his trial happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when witnesses were required to wear face shields when testifying, his right to confront his accuser was compromised. Court records do acknowledge that under the lights of the court room, the face shield made it difficult for Voeltz, defense attorneys, and the jury to see the victim’s face when she testified. And Voeltz claims his request for post-conviction relief should not have been summarily dismissed.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected all Voeltz’ arguments and upheld his conviction and sentence. In particular, it ruled the wearing of face shields was considered a necessity at the time of Voeltz’ trial and the district court judge made great efforts to remedy the victim’s face being obscured during her testimony.