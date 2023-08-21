 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Appeals Court rejects claim COVID-19 face shields for witnesses violated rights of Rochester rapist

  • Updated
  • 0
Weston Voeltz

Weston Voeltz

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man convicted of a 2019 rape has lost in the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Weston Marshal Voeltz, 22 of Rochester, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.  He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in Rochester in November 2019.  According to court documents, prosecutors had DNA evidence from the victim’s underwear and a shirt belonging to Voeltz that identified Voeltz as the man who sexually assaulted the victim.

Voeltz was sentenced to 12 years in state prison and he filed an appeal.  Voeltz objected to some of the technical language used at his trial, claiming it could have misled the jury.  He also argued that because his trial happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when witnesses were required to wear face shields when testifying, his right to confront his accuser was compromised.  Court records do acknowledge that under the lights of the court room, the face shield made it difficult for Voeltz, defense attorneys, and the jury to see the victim’s face when she testified.  And Voeltz claims his request for post-conviction relief should not have been summarily dismissed.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected all Voeltz’ arguments and upheld his conviction and sentence.  In particular, it ruled the wearing of face shields was considered a necessity at the time of Voeltz’ trial and the district court judge made great efforts to remedy the victim’s face being obscured during her testimony.

Tags

