Appeal rejected in the murder of Rochester man Garad Roble

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – One of the men convicted of killing Garad Roble has lost his case in the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman of Rochester was found guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the March 2019 shooting death of Roble. Investigators say Iman and Muhidin Omar Abukar of Rochester took Roble to a rural area south of Rochester and shot Roble to death. Police say Abukar then dropped Iman off and threw the murder weapon off the Elton Hill bridge.
Iman was sentenced to 27 years and two months in prison but challenged his conviction, arguing there was insufficient evidence to support it. Iman claimed that even if prosecutors could use cell phone location data to prove Iman was with Roble when he was murdered, that still didn’t prove Iman was a participant in the crime.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected that argument, stating that Iman’s actions leading up to and following Roble’s murder an inconsistent with any claim of Iman’s innocence.
Abukar was sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison for aiding and abetting second-degree murder.