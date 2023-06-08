Apparent racially-motivated assault sends Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – What police called an incident of racial bias is sending a Rochester man to prison.
Brady Robinson, 36, was arrested in May 2022 and charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and two counts of harassment. Rochester police say Robinson approached a 47-year-old Hispanic man in the 800 block of 4th Street SE. Investigators say the man was going to his business when Robinson began yelling racial slurs at him, accusing him of raping children, and telling the victim to go back to his country.
Police say the victim approached Robinson, who had a hammer in one hand and a metal pipe in the other, and Robinson used the hammer to knock a water bottle out of the victim’s hand.
A jury found Robinson not guilty of fourth-degree assault but convicted him on the other charges. He’s now been sentenced to three years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 384 days already served, and ordered to pay $675 in restitution.