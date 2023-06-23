Apartment fire leads to Rochester couple pleading not guilty to drug crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A couple arrested for drugs after an apartment fire is pleading not guilty.
Xavier Lee Heeder, 33 of Rochester, and Elizabeth Renae Raimann, 33 of Rochester, were arrested on September 11, 2022, after police were called about an apartment fire in the 800 block of 16th Avenue SE.
Firefighters told police it was a grease fire in the kitchen and an adult female would not leave the apartment. Firefighters say they saw the woman, Raimann, flush a white power down the toilet. Officers interviewed Raimann and say she had a glass plate that had a white powdery substance on it that resembled methamphetamine. Police say they then searched Raimann’s purse and found 4.3 grams of meth.
Court documents state that led to a search of the apartment and police say they found 92.7 grams of meth, digital scales, plastic baggies, $8,155 in cash, a partially bull box of 9mm ammunition, and a 9mm rifle.
Raimann reportedly told police she had been making mozzarella sticks when the grease fire started. Officers say Raimann said she and her boyfriend, Heeder, lived in the apartment and they were just holding the drugs “for a friend.” Raimann allegedly said she goes to the Twin Cities every week to pick up methamphetamine.
Heeder has pleaded not guilty to first-degree drug possession, first-degree drug sales, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Raimann has pleaded not guilty to the same crimes and a charge of obstructing firefighters. Their trial is scheduled to start on November 27.