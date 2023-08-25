Apartment fire in Mason City sends one to the hospital

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight apartment fire in North Iowa.
The Mason City Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm on 5th Street SW just after 1:30 pm Friday. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see smoke coming from the apartment.
The Fire Department says the building’s sprinkler system kept the flames under control until crews were able to fully extinguish the fire. The interior of one apartment sustained fire, smoke, and water damage but adjacent units were undamaged.
The Fire Department says one person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Building residents were able to return to their apartments for the night.
Crews remained at the scene for almost four hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Mason City Police Department assisted with this incident.