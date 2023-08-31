Apartment and two vehicles damaged by gunfire in NE Rochester, investigation continuing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Reports of gunfire drew Rochester police to the 2800 block of Northern Valley Drive NE around 8:15 pm Thursday.
An officer near Bowlocity and numerous callers reported hearing gunshots and investigators say bullet holes were found in an apartment and two vehicles in the area. Police say there were no victims at the scene and no reports of gunshot wounds from local hospitals.
The investigation into the gunfire is continuing. Police say there are reports of an unfamiliar vehicle pulling into the area.
Previous story below
