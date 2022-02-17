Apache Mall looking for minority owned business owners for 'Partner to Empower' program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Apache Mall is looking for applicants for its 'Partner to Empower' program with the goal of aiding local black and minority-owned businesses through funding, resources and retail expertise.
Applications for the program launched on Wednesday and they have already received nearly 100 applicants.
Brookfield Properties has committed to investing up to $25 million in the Partner to Empower program through 2025.
The resources will be used to build out stores for applicants and provide a four week workshop led by industry professionals in banking and accounting, marketing and advertising.
Michelle Isabel, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Brookfield Properties says the program is open to all entrepreneurs - whether already in the business or just starting out.
“We want to make sure people who come through this program are successful in their first 6 months- a year, two years, 5 years down the road, we want to see them grow, and we want to help them grow,” says Isabel.
From virtual game rooms to hat designers, the program is open to anyone.
“There are all kinds of services and products we want to see in our shopping center. So don't think if you don't have an apparel business you can't apply. We like to talk to everybody,” adds Isabel.
If you are an entrepreneur interested in the Partner to Empower program, applications will be open for four weeks and final decisions will be made by April 1st.