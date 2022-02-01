APAC honored for completing national anti-drug training

WASHINGTON, DC – The Austin Positive Action Coalition (APAC) has been recognized for completing the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s (CADCA) National Coalition Academy, a rigorous training program designed to increase the effectiveness of community substance use and misuse prevention leaders.
“It was quite the honor to be recognized for our efforts on a national level,” says Bill Spitzer, Substance Misuse Director for APAC. “Our coalition members have worked very hard over the past 5 years to reduce underage substance use in our community.”
CADCA’s National Coalition Academy (NCA) is a comprehensive, year-long training program developed by CADCA’s National Coalition Institute. The NCA incorporates three, week-long classroom sessions, a web-based distance learning component, an online workstation where participants network and share planning products, and free ongoing coalition development technical assistance.
APAC recently completed a 5-year grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Behavioral Health Division which focused on implementing a new approach to prevention called, Positive Community Norms (PCN). PCN focuses on the positive and the healthy choices MOST Austin students are making when confronted with substance misuse. APAC was awarded a Federal 5-year Drug-free Communities grant in January to continue its mission to reduce underage substance use.