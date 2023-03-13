AP source: Vikings agree to 3-year deal with TE Josh Oliver

FILE - Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Oliver (84) during an NFL football game on Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. The Minnesota Vikings ramped up their run blocking on Monday, March 13, 2023, by agreeing to terms with Oliver on a three-year, $21 million contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)