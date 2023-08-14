AP source: Jets agree to terms with former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook

FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)