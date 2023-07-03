Anthony Edwards gets max extension from Timberwolves

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) starts a fast break, trailed by teammates, guard Mike Conley (10) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 27, 2023. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards agreed Monday, July 3, 2023, on a five-year, $207 million contract extension that could reach $260 million. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File)