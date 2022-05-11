Another urgent call for blood donations from Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out another “urgent and immediate” call for donations of O- blood.
Due to breaks from school and work, seasonal illness, vacations with family and friends, and weather, the Blood Donor Center says people may donate less and less frequently, causing an emergent need for help with donations at this time.
Donation sites are at the first floor of the Hilton Building in the 200 block of 2nd Street SW, weekdays from 6 am to 4:30 pm, and the main floor of the Joseph Building in the 1200 block of 2nd Street SW, weekdays from 8 am to 3 pm.
To schedule your blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center at 507-284-4475.