Another unsettled Thursday with rain and snow expected

Another round of wintry weather is taking aim at the Upper Midwest, and once again the heaviest of the impacts will be felt on a Thursday.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be going into effect along and just west of the Interstate 35 corridor Starting Thursday, Mar. 16, lasting through Friday morning. The advised areas will be facing some of highest impacts as rain turns to snow and winds begin to blow.
The system will begin moving into our area as rain starting around 9-10 a.m., moving from west to east. All of us will be getting wet as this rain will be more widespread. Through the afternoon, colder air will swing in from the northwest, changing rain over into snow.
Alongside the cooldown, winds will increase with gusts up to 50 mph possible. This could cause blowing snow and tricky travel conditions, especially in advised counties.
When all is said and done, we won't be seeing the most impressive snow totals from this wintry system, but the slushy/icy conditions will be impactful. Accumulations will range from nothing to 2".