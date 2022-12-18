 Skip to main content
Another round of light snow expected on Monday

Snowfall on Monday

Clouds will roll into the area on Monday as a quick system moves through, bringing snow showers through the late morning hours and into the afternoon and evening. A trace to two inches are expected for most of us, with up to three inches possible closer to the Mississippi River. Roads will become slippery through the day, so use caution if your traveling Monday or Monday Night. Thankfully, the wind will be light, so blowing and drifting snow will not be an issue. 

