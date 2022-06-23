Another neighborhood in Rochester without mail for weeks

ROCHESTER, Minn.-More than seven residents in a southeast Rochester neighborhood said they have not received mail from the United States Postal Service (USPS) in nearly two weeks.
USPS is still delivering medications and packages to the neighborhood, which is located around Trumpeter Dr. but is not delivering normal mail items, like bills.
Francis Wieseler tells KIMT he has gone more than a week without receiving mail.
"We all got bills to pay and we talked to people down at the post office and they said they cannot get help to deliver the mail. They even had a lady that worked in the office delivering the packages this weekend. So, can not blame them if they can not get help. I mean, it is a problem for them but it is not their fault," Wieseler said.
Wieseler's neighbor, Chris Nelson, said she only received her mail on Thursday but noticed the timestamp on her mail was from June 13.
USPS has blamed staffing shortages on the mail delays, which has also affected another neighborhood in southeast Rochester.
Wieseler said he was told if he wants his mail that he would have to pick it up at the post office.
However, Wieseler said some of his neighbors can not drive or are unable to pick up their mail at their local post office.
"I know my next door neighbor called me yesterday and wanted to know if I could get her mail and she has COVID. So, she cannot go down and get it. It puts everybody in a bind," Wieseler said.
Another viewer told KIMT the local post office told her to send her friends or family to sign up for a job at the USPS location if they want their mail delivered.