Another losing week on Wall Street as inflation worsens

n this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders Orel Partush, left, and Robert Charmak work on the floor, Friday, June 10, 2022. Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply Friday after getting hammered by data showing inflation is getting worse, not better, as investors had been hoping. (David L. Nemec/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s shuddering realization that inflation got worse last month, not better as hoped, sent markets reeling on Friday.

The S&P 500 sank 2.9% to lock in its ninth losing week in the last 10. Tumbling bond prices sent Treasury yields to their highest levels in years.

Wall Street took Friday’s worse-than-expected reading on inflation to mean the Fed’s foot will remain firmly on the brake for the economy. That dashes hopes that it may ease up later this year. A report on consumer sentiment was also much worse than expected, adding to the worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2.73% and the Nasdaq fell 3.52%.