Another losing week on Wall Street as inflation worsens

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s shuddering realization that inflation got worse last month, not better as hoped, sent markets reeling on Friday.
The S&P 500 sank 2.9% to lock in its ninth losing week in the last 10. Tumbling bond prices sent Treasury yields to their highest levels in years.
Wall Street took Friday’s worse-than-expected reading on inflation to mean the Fed’s foot will remain firmly on the brake for the economy. That dashes hopes that it may ease up later this year. A report on consumer sentiment was also much worse than expected, adding to the worries.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2.73% and the Nasdaq fell 3.52%.