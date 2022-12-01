Another Cub Foods could be coming to the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Med City could soon have another Cub Foods grocery store.
KA Rochester Holdings LLC submitted a site development plan to the City of Rochester for the creation of a new Cub Foods store.
Rochester already has one Cub Foods in the east side of the city. However, the new grocery store would be located in northwest Rochester near fellow competitors Costco and Aldi.
According to the application, the developer is looking to build the new store on roughly 9.5 acres of land near Commerce Drive NW and Scott Road NW.
KIMT reached out to the city's community development department but did not hear back.