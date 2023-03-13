Another apparent overdose death in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating another suspected overdose death.
The body of a 22-year-old woman was found dead Friday morning in an apartment in the 400 block of 31st Street NE. The Rochester Police Department says a friend could not get hold of the victim and used a key to enter the apartment. The friend says the woman was found unconscious and cold to the touch.
Investigators say there is evidence the woman was using deadly fentanyl pills and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.