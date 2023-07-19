Another $11 million in ARPA spending approved by Olmsted County Commissioners

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has approved another round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending.
$4.9 million will go toward development of affordable home ownership programs, $2 million will be spent on groundwater protection and soil health programs, and $4.4 million will be directed toward development of the Graham Park exhibition center.
"The Board of Commissioners agreed that ARPA funds should be used to create a legacy that will have an impact on future generations," says Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregg Wright. “The use of these funds to protect our groundwater and soil health is an example of creating a legacy that will have a great impact on the future of environmental sustainability. Increasing housing stock and making improvements to Graham Park are further actions that will impact and enhance the future quality of life for Olmsted County.”
“Affordable home ownership consistently ranks as a high concern in our Olmsted County Resident Survey,” says Olmsted County Housing and Planning Director Dave Dunn. “It is important for all Olmsted County residents to have a safe place to call home and with these additional funds, we will have the ability to bring more affordable housing options to our communities.”
The county must complete all ARPA funded projects by December 31, 2026.
“By investing in soil health practices to protect groundwater, our source of drinking water, we are taking steps to protect public health and making a lasting impact on southeastern Minnesota's landscape," says Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Skip Langer. "This increased funding will expand our efforts to protect groundwater, improve soil health, and ensure a sustainable future."
"A recently completed market study identified a regional need for facilities to host cultural events, trade shows, livestock shows and other exhibits at Graham Park. The legislature acknowledged this need by approving a capital project appropriation of $8,000,000 to get the project started. These additional funds will help to fill the local funding gap,” says Olmsted County Director of Facilities and Building Operations Mat Miller.