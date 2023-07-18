Anonymous sponsor buys the naming rights of Byron High School's football stadium

BYRON, Minn. - Byron Public Schools says the nameless sponsor has no plans to name the stadium anytime soon and is hoping to financially set up the school district for the future.
The school district is planning to use most of the money to maintain the school's sports programs and facilities for the next fifteen years. It's also trying to use some of the money for adding upgrades to the school's auditorium, gymnasiums, and other sports fields.
"If were saving money for fifteen years then when you have to redo the turf for the stadium or whatever, you have the money you set aside for that and you're not going into your general fund or going back to your tax payers to go back and do it all again," said Bryon Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mike Neubeck.
Byron public schools says schools partnering with sponsors to bring in more funding is a new trend public schools are taking part in. Their neighboring school district in Kasson is also selling naming rights to increase funding. The school district hopes the new revenue stream will help taxpayers avoid spending more money in the future to maintain its facilities.
"We couldn't do this without the people in our community who really care about our school and our facilities and again we just want to take care of what they have already given us generously, said Nuebeck.