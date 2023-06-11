EYOTA, Minn.-Project MN Youth Outdoors held their 3rd annual "Youth Bass Classic" at Chester Woods Park earlier today. Many kids participated in the bass fishing tournament. Prizes were given out to kids who caught the biggest fish. The purpose of the event was to teach kids about proper fishing techniques, get them interested in the outdoors, and give them an opportunity to connect with their family members.
“It’s good for their overall health. It’s good for their mental well-being, and we just think it-the-that every kid deserves a shot at-at outdoor activities,” Ryan Pike, the director of marketing and media for Project MN Youth Outdoors, said.
Next February is when Project MN Youth Outdoors will hold their yearly "Youth Ice Expo" at Chester Woods Park.