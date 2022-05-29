Annual workout honors fallen soldiers

KIMT NEWS 3.- With Memorial Day just hours away a group of Med City residents are working out a heart-racing way to pay their respects to fallen service members.
Tomorrow folks in Rochester and across the nation will be undertaking The Murph Challenge.
It's a workout named after Lt. Michael Murphy a navy seal who died during the Afghan war.
Murphy once led a mission to rescue Marcus Luttrell, the navy seal known as the lone survivor of a 2005 operation against Taliban fighters.
The workout is intended to be a reminder that men and women are willing to give their life to help others.