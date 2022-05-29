 Skip to main content
Annual workout honors fallen soldiers

KIMT NEWS 3.- With Memorial Day just hours away  a group of Med City residents are working out a heart-racing way to pay their respects to fallen service members.

Tomorrow folks in Rochester and across the nation will be undertaking The Murph Challenge.

It's a workout named after  Lt. Michael Murphy a navy seal who died during the Afghan war.  

Murphy once led a mission to rescue Marcus Luttrell,  the navy seal known as the lone survivor of a 2005 operation against Taliban fighters.

The workout is intended to be a reminder that men and women are willing to give their life to help others.

