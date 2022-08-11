Annual School Resource Officer Training takes place in Olmsted County

The training took place over three days in sworn-in police officers are learning how to manage threats to schools, while working hand-in-hand with students and school administrators.
More than 20 resource officers met to discuss solutions to problems they see within their districts.
They typically spend Monday through Friday with students and develop strong relationships with teachers and faculty.
Deputy Nate Jacobson covers 2,300 students in Byron. He hopes to see RSO programs expand into more districts.
“There's a need for us absolutely to be in the schools not only for safety of kiddos but also to have that positive law enforcement interaction with kids. Taking that away would just be detrimental,” he says.
School Resource Officer Coordinator, Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Emergency Management Jennifer Larrive says there is some misconception surrounding the role of an school resource officer in schools.
She says they are not geared toward putting kids in the criminal justice system, rather, the role is about being preventive, building relationships, and being another trusted adult for students to turn to.
“They are there to prevent and deter acts of violence. School shootings have primarily driven a lot of schools to fund these positions, although that is sometimes the primary responsibility, we know there is so much more to it,” she says.
In Minnesota it is not a requirement for law enforcement to attend these SRO trainings, but sheriff and police chiefs across Minnesota and Olmsted County are finding that it is necessary.
Olmsted County has one School Resource Officer in Byron and one in Eyota in addition to five officers from Rochester Police Department.