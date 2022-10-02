Annual 'Pumpkin Drop' raises money for southeast Minnesota veterans

WINONA, Minn.-The Winona Elks Lodge held its annual 'Pumpkin Drop' event on Sunday in the community organization's parking lot.
Arnie Jackson, who is with the Elks Lodge, said the event has been around for roughly 15 years.
Jackson said the event raises money for 'Freedom Honor Flight', which sends veterans to Washington D.C for a tour of the nation's monuments.
In 2021, Jackson said the Elks Lodge fundraised around $1,200 dollars from the 'Pumpkin Drop' event, which paid the way for two veterans' trips.
Elks Lodge Events Coordinator Rick Papenfuss said the event is an emotional experience for veterans.
Papenfuss said his dad was one of many who was able to partake in the program.
"I will never forget as long as I live him walking off the airplane and the smile on his face and all of the veterans that came. They were all so proud and so happy and it is just an amazing event to go on," Papenfuss said.
Jackson said the program even features a welcome home ceremony in La Crosse, Wis., which is something some veterans never were able to experience upon returning to the United States.
"They open up the doors and there is a ton of people in there cheering them on as they come through the hanger. It is unbelievable," Jackson said.
