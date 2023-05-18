Annual fifth grade track meet returns after three year hiatus due to pandemic

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern
Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in
northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will continue to move south and
east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke
should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category,
a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeastern, northeastern, and far east central Minnesota. This
area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive
groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-;
quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air;
quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.

Annual fifth grade track meet returns after three year hiatus due to pandemic

  • 0

RPS resumes middle school track & field event for the first time in 3 years

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a three year break, the fifth grade track meets makes a comeback to cap off the school year for the fifth graders of Rochester. 

The fifth grade tradition is put on by public school teachers and volunteers.

Students compete is various track and field events such as 100 meter sprints and relay races.

"The best thing is to see how much fun the kids have and also when we go back to class them telling us we love the event," said Gage Elementary Physcial Education teacher, Joe Eveslage.

The teacher says the track meet is a great way for students to bond with kids from other schools.

"Its amazing how much the classes come together, even cheering on other classes. They know other kids from other classes and cheering them on, so its kind of like a family," said Eveslage.

Recommended for you