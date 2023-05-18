Annual fifth grade track meet returns after three year hiatus due to pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a three year break, the fifth grade track meets makes a comeback to cap off the school year for the fifth graders of Rochester.
The fifth grade tradition is put on by public school teachers and volunteers.
Students compete is various track and field events such as 100 meter sprints and relay races.
"The best thing is to see how much fun the kids have and also when we go back to class them telling us we love the event," said Gage Elementary Physcial Education teacher, Joe Eveslage.
The teacher says the track meet is a great way for students to bond with kids from other schools.
"Its amazing how much the classes come together, even cheering on other classes. They know other kids from other classes and cheering them on, so its kind of like a family," said Eveslage.