Annual "Breakfast With Santa" held at Century High School

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Old Saint Nick stopped by to ask kids what they wanted for Christmas today at Century High School. "Breakfast With Santa" was stacked with tons of games and activities for kids, a bazaar to help people with their holiday shopping, all the baked goods you could want, and, of course, Father Christmas himself. Money raised from the event will benefit Bear Creek Services and the Rochester Flyers. Josie Morgan, a member of the Century High School Student Government, said she feels excited about the event's impacts.
“We’ve been working a few weeks on this, and I’ve been heading the committee, so it’s been a pleasure to be able to have kids come and enjoy, see Santa, get a doughnut, and it’s just a way to bring community together, so that’s always a big aspiration of mine to just contribute to the community," Morgan said.
The school will give the money to the two organizations in January.