Analysis: China's sway over Russia grows amid Ukraine fight

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner at The Palace of the Facets, a building in the Moscow Kremlin, Russia, March 21, 2023. China’s leader Xi just concluded his three-day visit with Russian President Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It’s a high in a complicated, centuries-long relationship in which the two countries have been allies and enemies. (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)