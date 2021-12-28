An inside look at bird banding at Quarry Hill Nature Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Quarry Hill Nature Center held its monthly bird banding session on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Community members were invited to check out how the banding process works and why it is used by the nature center.
Carrie Nelson is a federally licensed bird bander and Quarry Hill Nature Center's Naturalist.
Nelson said bird banding gives staff a good idea at which population is growing or shrinking at the park.
"By putting this little tiny metal bracelet on their foot that has nine numbers on it that no other, let us say it is a chickadee, is going to get, we can start to track that bird and start learn how long is it going to live. is it breeding, what is our overall population," Nelson said.
When it comes to banding birds, Nelson said the center only records birds that are native to Minnesota.
Once the birds are banded, the information is sent to the Federal Bird Banding Lab.
Nelson said recent banding findings have shown an increase in a certain bird species population.
"We have seen an uptick in our white rusted nuthatches in the last couple of years and the ones we have kind of lost are the ones that come down to us in the winter months. We do not see as many pine siskins anymore as we used to and we do not see as many red breasted nuthatches either," Nelson said.
Birds are caught legally by a net or a live trap, according to Nelson.
The next bird banding session is on Jan. 2 at 1:30 p.m.