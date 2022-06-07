Ames man injured in Freeborn County crash

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Iowa man is hurt after running off Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota.
The State Patrol says Terry Charles Olson, 72 of Ames, was driving south in Freeborn County when he went into the right side ditch near mile marker 7 and ended up in a ravine embankment.
Olson suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.
This accident happened around 1:55 pm Tuesday. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.