American Red Cross providing temporary housing for displaced residents of Rochester Towers Condominium

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The American Red Cross is stepping up for the 180 residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium by setting up a temporary shelter at the Zumbro Lutheran Church.
The Rochester Towers Condominium was deemed structurally unsafe by the City of Rochester, forcing all of the residents to leave their homes.
The shelter opened at 8:30 Friday night. A trailer full of cots, blankets, and food were brought to the church to prepare for any displaced residents needing assistance and a place to sleep.
The Executive Director of Southeast Minnesota chapter of the American Red Cross, Melanie Tschida, told me this is the biggest disaster this chapter has faced so far this year.
"This is absolutely our mission. We are here to help people during a time of crisis and a disaster is what normally what would trigger our activity and in our case its a preemptive safety measure and were happy to be involved because were preventing the loss of life," said Tschida.
The American Red Cross is ready for any situation, such 180 people temporarily losing their homes. The organization scouts locations for temporary housing well beforehand to adapt to any disaster they need to respond to.
"Its important to have partnerships in the community, so we know who were going to call and how to make it all happen . . . this is why people support the Red Cross so that we can be here for people when they need us," said Tschida.