American Red Cross deploying volunteers again

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With the increase in natural disasters over the last couple months, the American Red Cross in Southeastern Minnesota has had little time to recover.
According to American Red Cross Southeastern Minnesota chapter executive director Melanie Tschida since August 1st the American Red Cross has deployed 63 volunteers to disaster zones from the Minnesota Dakotas region.
With the most recent disaster zone in Florida due to Hurricane Idalia, they plan on sending more volunteers to help.
She says, “I think as the storm leaves we'll continue to see volunteers sent out to help with that.”
With the frequency of natural disasters, the American Red Cross is looking for more volunteers and donations to help those in need.