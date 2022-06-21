American Legion Post 92 swears in Commander Gilmore

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The American Legion Post 92 had a change of leadership Tuesday night after former Commander Jeffery Van Galder passed on his title to Commander Gilmore.
Gilmore was sworn in by the 1st District Commander Mary Hanson, who is also the first female commander for the first district.
The transfer of leadership comes amid a time when American Legion Posts across Minnesota are suffering from a membership decline.
Hanson said the decline in members stems from the COVID-19 pandemic, with some members still hesitant on returning.
Another issue stems from the average time veterans take to join an organization like the American Legion, which Gilmore said is around 21 years.
Post 92 has 808 members but is also one of the region's American Legions that is experiencing declining membership.
Gilmore said he wants every area veteran to know that Post 92 needs their membership to help secure state and federal support.
"I served, I did not go to combat, that is fine. You are a veteran. We need you here. We need your vote. It is not just to come over here and have a burger or have a drink, it is about being a part of this community and a part of this legion," Gilmore said.
Gilmore served in the Marine Corps as a light armored reconnaissance marine from 1997 to 2006 and served in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.
Gilmore invites everyone to come check out The American Legion Post 92, which is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.