Amendments to COMPACT bill decrease barriers for veteran suicide prevention services

ROCHESTER, Minn. - United States Veterans are now able to access cost-free emergency acute suicidal crisis services following a recent amendment to the 2020 Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act (COMPACT).
The new federal policy will cover the costs of veterans' use of emergency suicide care, transportation, and follow-up care through both Veterans Affairs and other non-VA health care clinics.
Costs for these services are covered for up to 30 days for inpatient care, and up to 90 days for outpatient care.
Many veterans deal with mental health conditions that can lead to a suicide crisis. That's why psychologists like Vietnam veteran Dr. Stephen Lansing specialize in treating disorders like PTSD, whose patient base consists largely of veterans.
"These are people who, you know the old adage they talk about, wrote a blank check up to and including their life in the service of this country," said Dr. Lansing. "That's exactly what it comes down to. If that'll get more people that weren't able to come through the door able to come through the door, that's always a good thing."
Eligibility is also open to some who are not enrolled in the VA, including those that were discharged or released from active duty following over 24 months of service. This does not include those that were dishonorably discharged.
For more on the new policy, visit the United States Department of Veterans Affairs website.