Amendments to COMPACT bill decrease barriers for veteran suicide prevention services

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focuses on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
While the snow tapers off during the morning on Wednesday, the
combination of ongoing light snow showers and increasing
northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to blowing
and drifting snow.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to
produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area
with strong winds continuing to produce blowing and drifting snow.
By the time the storm departs Thursday evening, some locations in
the watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two
days.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next few days.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing
amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow
will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and
blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Amendments to COMPACT bill decrease barriers for veteran suicide prevention services

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - United States Veterans are now able to access cost-free emergency acute suicidal crisis services following a recent amendment to the 2020 Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act (COMPACT).

The new federal policy will cover the costs of veterans' use of emergency suicide care, transportation, and follow-up care through both Veterans Affairs and other non-VA health care clinics.

Costs for these services are covered for up to 30 days for inpatient care, and up to 90 days for outpatient care.

Many veterans deal with mental health conditions that can lead to a suicide crisis. That's why psychologists like Vietnam veteran Dr. Stephen Lansing specialize in treating disorders like PTSD, whose patient base consists largely of veterans.

"These are people who, you know the old adage they talk about, wrote a blank check up to and including their life in the service of this country," said Dr. Lansing. "That's exactly what it comes down to. If that'll get more people that weren't able to come through the door able to come through the door, that's always a good thing."

Eligibility is also open to some who are not enrolled in the VA, including those that were discharged or released from active duty following over 24 months of service. This does not include those that were dishonorably discharged.

For more on the new policy, visit the United States Department of Veterans Affairs website.

