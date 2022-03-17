Amber Alert issued for western Minnesota child feared abducted

WESTPORT, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has issued an Amber Alert for a child believed to have been abducted in Pope County.
The Pope County Sheriff’s Office says two-year-old Robert William Ramirez was reported missing Thursday morning near the City of Westport. Investigators say they developed information throughout the day which led them to conclude Robert was likely kidnapped. The BCA says there are no details about any suspected abductor or suspicious vehicle.
Robert Ramirez was last seen wearing a long sleeve red t-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes. He is described as three feet tall and 28 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on this child’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 1-320-634-5411.