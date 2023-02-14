Ambassadors help spread love around Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Downtown Alliance's "Clean and Safe Ambassador Program" handed out flowers to people downtown today. One of the several locations where flowers were handed out was the Galleria at University Square. We caught up with one of the people who received some flowers. Carolina Ricaurte was thinking about buying some chocolates for her friends at work when she was handed a couple of flowers by one of the ambassadors.
“I love the flowers. In my country-I’m from Colombia. We used to-usually, we give flowers to everyone, so it was really nice because that remember my home, so I was really happy when I received those flowers," Ricaurte said.
The ambassadors gave out the floral gifts to show a little love and highlight the work they do by helping people downtown.