Alzheimer’s Association’s 2023 report reveals alarming information about caregiver industry in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - Minn. - The report showed there is a serious caregiver shortage for dementia patients that could worsen.
An estimated 1.2 million direct care workers need to be added by the end of 2030 to match the predicted demand. Matching the need would result in a 24.1% increase in the caregiving industry, making the growth the highest in any occupation in America. Caregivers that work free for family members dealing with dementia have already worked over 2.2 million hours of work last year.
The Alzheimer’s Association says there are multiple reasons why people do not want to work as a caregiver.
“The pay tends to be low, the benefits are not necessarily all that great. You find that people work all day at one position and then they get off work and shove some food in their face while they are going through the drive-thru to go to the next shift and that burns people out,” said Jim Dudley from the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Alzheimer’s Association believes the public recognizing the effects this incurable disease has will help with the job shortage.
Click here to access the full report.