Althing introduces mental health tool for students at school administrator meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Southeast Service Cooperative (SSC) held its Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) Region One meeting on Wednesday that introduced a mental health service program known as Althing.
Kari Kubicek is the manager of educational services at SCC and said the program provides free mental health screenings for students.
"Althing is basically a device that students or staff, we are kind of focused on the student side here, can go through an assessment and it basically is going to show their risk indicators for suicide ideation, mental health supports, food insecurity, anything health related," Kubicek said.
The way it works, according to Althing's Matt Rush, is by asking students a series of questions, which then connects a user to a medical provider.
If at risk behavior, such as low mental health or drug addiction, is detected through the questionnaire, then a family can pursue treatment after receiving a referral from an Althing medical provider or community provider, according to Kubicek.
Kubicek said the system has been implemented once before in Austin.
"Austin Public Schools did this a few years ago and they had great response from the students. 100% participation and I believe 97% kind of honesty came from the students. They acknowledged that they answered honestly," Kubicek said.
Kubicek said Iowa's Department of Education has partnered with Althing to deliver its mental health service to more than 300 school districts.