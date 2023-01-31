Along program helps build student and teacher connections

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools has implemented a program to help create meaningful connections between students and teachers.
Along, an online program by Gradient Learning, was pilot tested last year among several educators in the school district, and is now being used districtwide to open more channels of communication between educators and their students.
Using digital media like this during a time when there are a lot of time constraints in the classroom helps both teachers and students dedicate time to communicate one-on-one.
The program seems simple, but the avenues that can explored in how to best educate students wouldn't be on the map without starting with the basics.
A teacher that wants to communicate with their students using Along can create questions that their students can reply to through text, audio or video recordings.
The questions may start simple, such as "what is your favorite hobby?" But, when students answer these questions, a new doorway is already opened for communication that may have not been explored.
This in turn helps educators learn more about their students and how they can best address their needs in class.
"Once I know a little bit more about my student, it's actually less about the technology platform, and much more about the connection that I can then bring into my lessons and bring into my engagement with that student," said Samia Zaidi, program director at Along.
To learn more about the program, visit the Along website.