Almost two pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison

Mason City man to stand trial for two pounds of meth

James Mariner

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine is headed to federal prison.

James Lee Mariner, 55 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in August 2022 in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute meth.  Mariner was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Mariner was arrested October 1, 2021, at a home in the 400 block of S. Taylor Avenue in Mason City.  Law enforcement said Mariner, almost two pounds of meth, and items used for the distribution of narcotics were found at the location.

