Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 99 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Almost $14 million in federal dollars going to nursing home project in Northeast Iowa

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa – Northeast Iowa will benefit from $17 million in loans and grants announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Development State Director in Iowa Theresa Greenfield says $15,967,000 in loans and $1,124,000 in grants will go to four projects in four Iowa counties to promote rural economic development, job creation, and health services.  One of the projects is in Winneshiek County.

USDA says Aase Haugen Homes Inc. in Decorah received a $12,735,000 loan and a $1,000,000 grant to build a nursing home with assisted living and dementia care units.  This project will provide updated care facilities to improve critical health services to this Winneshiek County community and the rural surrounding area.

“Rural communities are great places to build a business and raise a family,” says Director Greenfield.  “With the support of USDA and the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, communities can leverage these investments to create rural jobs and build a stronger healthcare system for rural Iowans.”

Three other projects received funding through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program:

-Corn Belt Power Cooperative received a $1,232,000 loan to fund a pass-through loan to Pocahontas Community Hospital in Pocahontas County.

-Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative received a $2,000,000 loan to fund a pass-through loan to Sedes Group LLC to purchase and install equipment for a startup business.

-Hawarden Municipal Utilities received a $124,000 grant to expand a revolving loan fund.

