Almost $14 million in federal dollars going to nursing home project in Northeast Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Northeast Iowa will benefit from $17 million in loans and grants announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Development State Director in Iowa Theresa Greenfield says $15,967,000 in loans and $1,124,000 in grants will go to four projects in four Iowa counties to promote rural economic development, job creation, and health services. One of the projects is in Winneshiek County.
USDA says Aase Haugen Homes Inc. in Decorah received a $12,735,000 loan and a $1,000,000 grant to build a nursing home with assisted living and dementia care units. This project will provide updated care facilities to improve critical health services to this Winneshiek County community and the rural surrounding area.
“Rural communities are great places to build a business and raise a family,” says Director Greenfield. “With the support of USDA and the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, communities can leverage these investments to create rural jobs and build a stronger healthcare system for rural Iowans.”
Three other projects received funding through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program:
-Corn Belt Power Cooperative received a $1,232,000 loan to fund a pass-through loan to Pocahontas Community Hospital in Pocahontas County.
-Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative received a $2,000,000 loan to fund a pass-through loan to Sedes Group LLC to purchase and install equipment for a startup business.
-Hawarden Municipal Utilities received a $124,000 grant to expand a revolving loan fund.