Alleged Osage killer Nathan Gilmore's criminal past

OSAGE, Iowa-KIMT is learning more about 23 year old Osage man Nathan Gilmore, who has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the death of Angela Bradbury.
Gilmore has an extensive legal history with authorities in Iowa, which includes 24 cases in the Iowa Courts' System over the span of four years.
Most of Gilmore's offenses include drug possession but a few offer insights about his run in with law enforcement a month before Bradbury's disappearance and the days after.
In March of 2021, an ex girlfriend of Gilmore filed a protective order against him, adding he got into a high speed chase with her in Manly and threatened to kill her multiple times.
Gilmore was booked for violating that order on April 11 around 11:05 p.m. in Grafton, just five days after Bradbury's disappearance.
Gilmore's ex girlfriend is also cited in a portion of the criminal complaint, which includes a text message sent in Aug. of 2021 to a male associate of his ex girlfriend where Gilmore mentions her.
KIMT has reached out to the woman for comment but has not yet heard back.
Gilmore will be in court in Mitchell County on Aug. 30 at 11:30 a.m.