Allamakee County man suffered life-threatening injuries in SE Minnesota crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – A northeastern Iowa man is facing life-threatening injuries after crashing in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jacob R. Lewis, 38 of New Albin, Iowa, was driving north on Highway 26 when he lost control near mile marker 2 in Houston County.  The State Patrol says Lewis’ vehicle rolled and came to rest in the ditch just before 6 pm on Tuesday.

Lewis was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for treatment of life-threatening injuries.  The State Patrol says Lewis was wearing his seat belt but that alcohol was involved in this crash.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, New Albin Fire Department, and Gundersen Ambulance assisted with this accident.