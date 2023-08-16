 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeastern Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the
Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south across central
Canada and towards Minnesota on Wednesday. A strong cold front will
bring this smoke across the entire state on Thursday. Smoke will
reach the border around midnight Thursday, the Twin Cities around
noon, and southern Minnesota by 3 PM. This smoke may be heavy and
air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) AQI category for much of
eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the
state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high
for most of the day. Winds will become southerly Friday afternoon
and smoke will begin to retreat away from the state and disperse.
Air quality should improve below alert levels by the end of the day
on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

All of Minnesota under an air quality alert for Thursday and most of Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An air quality alert for all of Minnesota will go into effect at 12 am Thursday and run until 11 pm Friday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south across central Canada and towards Minnesota on Wednesday.  A strong cold front will bring this smoke across the entire state on Thursday.  Smoke will reach the border around midnight on Thursday, the Twin Cities around noon, and southern Minnesota by 3 p.m.

The affected area includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

MPCA says smoke will be heavy and air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) Air Quality Index (AQI) category for much of eastern Minnesota.  Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high for most of the day.  Winds will become southerly Friday afternoon and smoke will begin to retreat away from the state and disperse.  Air quality should improve below alert levels by late Friday.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, across northeast and east central Minnesota.  This area includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Bemidji, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.  In the red area, everyone should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across western and southern Minnesota.  This area includes Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, and the tribal nation of Upper Sioux.  In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

