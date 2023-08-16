All of Minnesota under an air quality alert for Thursday and most of Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An air quality alert for all of Minnesota will go into effect at 12 am Thursday and run until 11 pm Friday.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south across central Canada and towards Minnesota on Wednesday. A strong cold front will bring this smoke across the entire state on Thursday. Smoke will reach the border around midnight on Thursday, the Twin Cities around noon, and southern Minnesota by 3 p.m.
The affected area includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.
MPCA says smoke will be heavy and air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) Air Quality Index (AQI) category for much of eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high for most of the day. Winds will become southerly Friday afternoon and smoke will begin to retreat away from the state and disperse. Air quality should improve below alert levels by late Friday.
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, across northeast and east central Minnesota. This area includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Bemidji, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac. In the red area, everyone should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across western and southern Minnesota. This area includes Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, and the tribal nation of Upper Sioux. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.