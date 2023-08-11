All Goodhue Police Department officers suddenly resign

GOODHUE, Minn. - All officers from Goodhue Police Department handed in their resignations today following the resignation of their police chief last Wednesday.
Goodhue’s city attorney tells us during a city council work session meeting Wednesday night, Chief Josh Smith shared his concerns about low pay to City Council. City Council offered to continue the conversation next week, but Smith still resigned that night. The other two officers of the department resigned Friday as well. The city does not believe this is a negotiation ploy to receive higher pay. Goodhue's Mayor is talking with Goodhue county about contracting out to them after the police officer's last day.
"The option the city has that's obviously available to it I think is that the city contract with the Goodhue County Sheriff's office to provide local police services," said Robert J.V. Vose, Goodhue County City Attorney.
Goodhue City Council is hosting a special meeting Monday night to discuss the resignations and how the city is wanting to move forward.