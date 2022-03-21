Algona man pleads not guilty to Worth County restaurant burglary

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Algona man accused of stealing from a Worth County restaurant is pleading not guilty.
Jesse Daniel Perrott, 27, is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree theft. His trial is set to start on May 11 in Worth County District Court.
Court documents say Perrott and another individual entered the Gobbler’s Roost in Grafton on April 6, 2021, through a window and damaged several gaming machines, a jukebox, video security camera, and a computer. The two are also accused of stealing $535 from money bags and damaging $764.51 worth of food.
No charges have been filed in Worth County against the second individual implicated in this burglary.