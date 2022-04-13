Algona gunfire leads to attempted murder charge

ALGONA, Iowa – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after weekend gunfire in Kossuth County.
The Algona Police Department says it got a report around 10:25 am on Saturday of shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the North Park Drive area. Officers located a male victim who said he had been shot at but not wounded. After speaking with witnesses, officers say they determined there was an altercation involving the victim and Michael Sie-Lee Street, 20 of Fredericktown, Missouri.
The Iowa State Patrol then located and pulled over Street while he was driving on Interstate 35 near Williams. He was arrested for attempted murder and taken to the Kossuth County Jail. Investigators say Street fired multiple shots in the direction of his victim with the intent to kill him.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, the Clear Lake Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted with this matter.