Alert issued over THC syrup made and sold in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A warning has been issued about a brand of THC syrup that could be contaminated with mold.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is alerting consumers to avoid ingesting any flavor of Wonky Weeds brand delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) syrup. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy identified mold growth in the THC syrup products during a recent inspection.
All Wonky Weeds brand delta-9 THC syrups made by Wonky Confections/Northland Vapors are covered by this advisory. State officials say Products were distributed in Minnesota and nationally through internet and retail sales. Flavors include grape, cherry, blue razz, and pineapple.
MDA says certain mold strains are dangerous because they cause allergic reactions and respiratory problems in susceptible populations. Some mold produces poisonous mycotoxins and aflatoxins that can make people sick. Acute symptoms from mold exposure can vary and may include diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, skin irritation, respiratory issues, or itchy eyes, nose, or throat.
If you become sick after consuming Wonky Weeds delta-9 THC syrup, contact your health care provider.