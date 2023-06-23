Albert Lea's newest water tower nearly complete

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - After two and a half years of work, the new Albert Lea water tower is entering its final stages of construction.
Crews are getting ready to paint the city logo onto the structure within the next couple of weeks.
Recently-released diagrams show the entire base of the tower will be painted blue, with the full city logo being front and center on the tank.
Painters will need over a thousand gallons of paint and paint thinner for both the inside and outside of the tower.
Ryan Hajek, the assistant director of public works, says a lot of thought was put into the exact details of the logo.
"In the city, they had to make the determination of if we liked it and if the public would like it," he said. "We finally decided on the logo here the other day. They just the stencil to the crews, I believe, yesterday."
While the city is still hoping to make the mid-July deadline for completing the tower, there may still be some delays in opening the surrounding parking lot as crews install cell antennae on the structure.