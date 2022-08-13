Albert Lea's Edgewater Park celebrates 100 years this weekend

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Saturday the city of Albert Lea's oldest and largest park nestled around Fountain Lake, Edgewater Park is celebrating 100 years.
From picnic grounds to a regional attraction, this year Albert Lea combined events traditionally held throughout the course of the summer, into one weekend.
A bike ride 'Rock-n-Roll The Lakes' kicked things off Saturday morning and people got to enjoy the lake on a kayak or canoe.
“To be able to hang out and have an event like this is super important for celebrating the things that we've been able to accomplish in Albert Lea in its history,” says Alex Hagen, senior lead staff member at Albert Lea community Boat House.
The park has gone through numerous expansions in its one hundred years and is ready for even more development.
Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau director Holly Karsjens says a huge component of Albert Lea is it's natural beauty.
“Being able to celebrate this beautiful park, and have all these people from within the community and outside the community see it and be able to capitalize on all these riders and get to show them our community is very exciting,” says Karsjens.
Organizers say this has been one of Albert Lea's largest event turnouts and are hoping to make the weekend of events a community-wide celebration every year.
The next amenity in the works in an inclusive playground, across from the Edgewater bay pavilion, where people of all abilities can play together.