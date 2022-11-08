Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial.
Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime.
The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home on January 5 and found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, and a cell phone.
Investigators say they found multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
Jarvis’ trial is scheduled to begin on January 30. If convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison.